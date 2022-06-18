Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistani restaurant draws flak for using Alia Bhatt's scene in 'Aja na Raja' advertisement
world news

Pakistani restaurant draws flak for using Alia Bhatt's scene in 'Aja na Raja' advertisement

The restaurant defended the advertisement of ‘Aja na Raja’ featuring a scene of Alia Bhatt's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and said it was just a concept. 
A Karachi restaurant has come under fire on social media for using a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi to lure its customers. 
Published on Jun 18, 2022 08:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A restaurant in Karachi has drawn flak on social media platforms for using a scene from Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt to promote an offer only for men. In the movie, Alia Bhatt essayed the role of prostitute Gangubai who became an influential brothel-owner. The advertisement showed a scene of the movie where Alia Bhatt gestured to men to get her client. With that poster, the restaurant Swing announced Men's Monday with 25% discount for men. "Aja na Raja - what are you waiting for?" the tagline of the advertisement said.

The advertisement on Instagram received a huge backlash as social media slammed the 'cheap promotion' of the restaurant.

 

"You really need to look into what’s being put up here. To use a painful scene to justify whatever you’re offering is reeking of misogyny, ignorance," one user wrote.

RELATED STORIES

"If you guys think that this is some sort of marketing strategy and this will gain you some attention and customers then you're sadly mistaken! Using a clip from a movie based on prostitution (which btw is based on someone's real life) just shows how low and shallow you can get just for publicity," another user wrote.

The restaurant defended the advertisement and said it was just a concept and not meant to hurt anyone. "The movie and this post is based on a concept. Like before, we're open to all and will be serving you with the same love like we always have," it said using another tagline 'Movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap?'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pakistan karachi alia bhatt
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP