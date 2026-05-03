Pakistan's Karachi faces severe water crisis as major supply lines burst after power failure

The densely populated metropolis, home to more than 30 million people, has been facing a severe water crisis as supply has remained suspended in several neighbourhoods for the last six days, further intensifying hardships for residents amid the scorching and relentless summer heat, according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET). A group of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) workers with dustbins and brooms, take shelter under a tree in Karachi. (REUTERS)

The crisis began on April 27 following a major power failure at the Dhabeji pumping station, which caused three primary water transmission lines to burst.

While repair work on Line No. 5 has been completed, restoration efforts on Line No. 1 and Line No. 2 were still underway even after six days.

Because of this disruption, water supply has been halted in multiple parts of the city, including Korangi, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, PIB Colony, Nazimabad, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, and Chanesar Goth, among other areas, TET reported.

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The Karachi Water and Sanitation Corporation (KWSC) stated that, due to the breakdown and continuing repair operations, seven pumping stations at the Dhabeji facility are currently out of service, resulting in a significant shortfall in water supply across the metropolis.

KWSC added that work is ongoing to complete the repairs, with water restoration possibly beginning by Sunday. However, officials cautioned that regular water supply is expected to fully resume only 24 hours after the repair process is completed, as cited by the TET report.

According to TET, water supply interruptions are expected to persist across the city for the next three to four days, further aggravating conditions for residents already struggling with the crisis.

Earlier, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal unveiled a comprehensive and multi-dimensional national strategy designed to tackle Pakistan's worsening water crisis, stressing the importance of a coordinated and science-based approach to ensure sustainable water resources for the future, according to The Express Tribune (TET).

Speaking at the "Roundtable Consultation on National Water Security" held on Wednesday under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative, the minister said Pakistan's water crisis is not solely about scarcity but is also significantly linked to persistent mismanagement. (ANI)