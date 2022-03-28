Pakistan's Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar resigns amid political turmoil

Pakistan's Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, minister of state for information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday -- on a day Parliament took up a no-confidence motion moved by opposition lawmakers in a bid to remove Khan.

Khan decided to nominate PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as new chief minister of Punjab. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi confirmed that the post has been accepted by Elahi.

چوہدری پرویز الہی کی وزیراعظم عمران خان کیساتھ ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں تمام معاملات طے ہوگئے۔ق لیگ کا وزیراعظم پر اعتماد کا اظہاراورحمائیت کا اعلان۔وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے اپنا استعفی وزیر اعظم کو پیش کردیا

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا چوہدری پرویز الہی کو پنجاب کا وزیراعلی نامزد کرنےفیصلہ pic.twitter.com/h3G3wYwX8D — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 28, 2022

"Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi meets Prime Minister Imran Khan. All issues were settled in the meeting. The PML-Q expresses confidence in the PM and announces support. Chief minister Usman Bazdar tenders his resignation to PM. Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab," Habib tweeted.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's will support Elahi in a bid to placate allies of the ruling coalition to vote against a no-trust motion. The prime minister's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, made the announcement on twitter.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a candidate for the chief minister [in Punjab] and the PML-Q has announced to support PM amid in no-confidence motion," Gill said in a tweet in Urdu.

The PML-Q, an important ally of the PTI at the Centre and the Punjab province, has acquired a central role in the ongoing political drama despite having only five Members of the National Assembly.

The PML-Q had reportedly asked Khan to announce Elahi as the replacement of Buzdar before calling the National Assembly session to take up the Opposition’s no-trust motion.

Buzdar's removal was also sought by Khan's closest confidants in the party.

Earlier, a no-confidence motion was also filed against Buzdar.

According to an official handout issued by the provincial assembly secretariat, 127 provincial lawmakers signed the no-trust motion against Buzdar, while 120 signed the requisition notice to summon session within 14 days.

The political temperature in Pakistan has been slowly reaching a boiling point in the wake of the no-trust move by the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of opposition ships to make war on his government.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.

The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.

(With inputs from PTI)