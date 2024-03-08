Palestinians can visit Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan: Israel

Israel reiterated on Friday that it will allow Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to visit and pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound during the holy month of Ramadan. Palestinian Muslims perform the Friday Noon prayer on a street in east Jerusalem (AFP)

Palestinians from the territory have been unable to visit Jerusalem following travel restrictions put in place by the Israeli government immediately after the October 7 Hamas attack.

Friday's news was confirmed by COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs. Shani Sasson, COGAT's spokesperson, gave no details on what restrictions would remain in place.

Ramadan is expected to start Sunday evening but that depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

In 2023, over 289,000 Palestinians from the West Bank visited Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers, according to Israeli authorities. The Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. Jews consider the compound the most sacred site in Judaism, the Biblical Temple Mount.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the same number of people as last year would be allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque compound for prayers during the first week of Ramadan and that this will be evaluated “on a week-to-week basis” throughout the holy month.