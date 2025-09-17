Palestinians flee Gaza City as Israel launches ground offensive: Latest updates

Thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza City in vehicles with belongings as Israel launched its offensive in Gaza City. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday declared that “Gaza is burning”, vowing that he will not stop until Hamas is defeated. Displaced Palestinians were seen fleeing northern Gaza along the coastal road toward the south, as Israel announced an expanded operation in Gaza City(AP)

Over the last week, Israel has escalated its airstrikes on the city. Though the military did not offer a timeline, Israeli media suggested it could take months, Associated Press reported. Heavy bombardment was seen in the city as troops began moving in from the outskirts after weeks of buildup. At least 69 Palestinians have been killed in the latest strikes on Gaza City, according to hospitals in the territory.

Palestinians flee Gaza City: Israeli forces have carried out multiple airstrikes, causing mass displacement and heavy destruction. An Israeli military official, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity, said that the “main phase” of the Gaza City operation had begun and troops had started moving.

As per Israeli officials, they believe there are 2000 to 3000 Hamas militants left in Gaza City, ty as well as tunnels used by the group. People fleeing Gaza said that trucks are carrying people south to an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone and charging around $1,000, even as many families in Gaza City are starving.

An estimated 1 million Palestinians were living in the Gaza City region before warnings to evacuate began ahead of the offensive, and the Israeli military estimates 350,000 people have left the city. The U.N. estimates some 220,000 Palestinians have fled northern Gaza, including more than 70,000 in the past few days, ahead of the operation.

Japan will not recognise Palestine: Japan will not recognise a Palestinian state for now, probably to maintain relations with the United States and to avoid a hardening of Israel's attitude, Reuters reported, citing the Asahi newspaper. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is also set to skip a September 22 meeting on a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians during the UN gathering in New York.

UN Secretary criticise Israel: The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, criticised Israel’s move and said that Israel was “determined to go up to the end". He also said that Israel was not open to serious negotiations to end the war. “Without a two-state solution,” Guterres warned, “there will be no peace in the Middle East, and extremism will expand everywhere in the world.

UN submits report on Gaza war: Amie Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, the UN Commission of Inquiry concluded on Tuesday that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and that the top officials, including Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, have incited these acts. Israel, meanwhile, refuted the reports, calling them‘scandalous’ and ‘fake.’ The 72-page legal analysis on war in Gaza has cited examples of the scale of killings, aid blockage and forced displacement.

Israeli PM invited to US: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that President Donald Trump has invited him to visit on Sept. 29, after the Israeli leader addresses the United Nations General Assembly. It will be Netanyahu’s fourth visit to the White House since Trump assumed office in January.

Families of hostages urge Netanyahu to halt the operation: Families of the hostages being held in Gaza gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence overnight, urging him to stop the offensive. Israel believes around 20 of the hostages are alive.

Missiles fired by Houthi rebels: Meanwhile, missiles were fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, which triggered sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, news agency AFP reported. The Israeli military said it is working to intercept the projectile, which was fired after Israel carried out airstrikes on the rebel-held port city of Hodeida in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies)