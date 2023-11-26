Six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank during ceasefire: Report

Six Palestinians, including one minor, were shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank late Saturday and early Sunday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Six others were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the ministry said. (AFP/File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five of the deaths occurred in the city of Jenin and the sixth was in Yatma, a village near Nablus city. Six others were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the ministry said.

The Israeli military spokesperson's office said it was checking the reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces stormed Jenin "from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON