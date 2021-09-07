Panjshir resistance leaders: What have they said, where they are

Panjshir resistance forces have denied claims by the Taliban that they have “completely captured” the last stronghold of Panjshir and said their leaders are safe after the fight with the fighters of the hardline Islamist group. The National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban after the Taliban claims.

"Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country," Ahmad Massoud said in an audio message sent to media, Aljazeera reported, without saying anything about his whereabouts.

After Ahmad Massoud’s message, Ali Maisam Nazary—who calls himself the resistance front’s spokesperson—said more people have joined forces against the Taliban. “After our leader, @AhmadMassoud01 declared a general uprising, the ppl of Andarab, Daikundi, Kabul, Bamiyan & our diaspora in DC answered his call & joined the resistance. Resistance for freedom & justice has just begun & will continue till the oppressors are defeated,” Nazary tweeted from an unverified account.

Russian news agency Sputnik reported citing Al Arabiya News that the Taliban have banned Afghan news media from circulating Ahmad Massoud’s message. Sputnik also reported that the Taliban have prevented former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and former chairperson of the council for reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah from meeting others.

‘Amrullah Saleh has fled’, say Taliban

The Taliban said Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself as the acting President of Afghanistan, fled to Tajikistan after Panjshir Valley, the last area that was under resistance forces as an anti-Taliban stronghold, came under their control. "Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference on Monday.

Mujahid also assured the people of Panjshir that there would be no "discriminatory act against them". "They are our brothers and would work together for a joint purpose and welfare of the country," he said.

Spokesperson dead

Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson for the resistance front, was killed during the fighting in Panjshir, according to several reports. Dashti was the nephew of Abdullah Abdullah, who is involved in negotiations with the Taliban on the future of Afghanistan. Reports about the death of Dashti also appeared on several Twitter accounts of the resistance force in Panjshir. "With the heavy heart we can report that Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson for the Resistance front has been killed by the terrorist Taliban," one of the tweets said.

The resistance force also said General Abdul Wudod Zara, another senior member of their group, was killed during the clashes between rebel forces and the Taliban. General Wudod was the nephew of Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud.

"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal," the Afghan resistance front was quoted as saying by the Samaa News.

Panjshir province remained the only holdout where resistance forces led by Ahmad Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, along with Amrullah Saleh, was fighting the Taliban.

