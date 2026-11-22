Paolo Bulgari, the grandson of a Greek silversmith who helped transform the family jewelry business into a global luxury brand synonymous with Italian glamour and design, has died. He was 89.

Paolo Bulgari presided for decades over a brand celebrated by supermodels, Hollywood stars and collectors for its bold designs and distinctive use of color. (AP) more less

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His family announced his death Saturday, describing him as “the greatest jeweler of our time” and praising his humanity and entrepreneurial talent.

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Bulgari presided for decades over a brand celebrated by supermodels, Hollywood stars and collectors for its bold designs and distinctive use of color.

Born in Rome in 1937, he was the grandson of Sotirios Voulgaris, who founded the jewelry business after leaving Greece. Originally from Paramythia, a mountain village in the Epirus region of northwestern Greece renowned for its silver jewelry, Voulgaris fled Ottoman rule and settled in Naples before opening a shop in Rome, adapting both his craft and his family name to his new home.

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{{^usCountry}} Paolo Bulgari joined the family business shortly after leaving school. Working alongside his father, Giorgio, he initially focused on precious stones, developing an expertise in gemstones that would inform his work as a designer and businessman throughout his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paolo Bulgari joined the family business shortly after leaving school. Working alongside his father, Giorgio, he initially focused on precious stones, developing an expertise in gemstones that would inform his work as a designer and businessman throughout his career. {{/usCountry}}

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Turning away from the delicate aesthetic associated with Parisian jewelry houses, the Bulgari family embraced bold gemstones, rich yellow gold, generous proportions and unexpected combinations of color. Drawing inspiration from ancient Rome and Italy’s artistic heritage, the distinctive style helped set the brand apart internationally.

Alongside his brother Nicola and nephew Francesco Trapani, Bulgari led the company’s expansion into major luxury markets, opening stores in New York, Paris, Geneva and Monte Carlo. The business diversified beyond jewelry into watches, perfumes, leather goods and, eventually, hotels.

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Heading the group since the mid-1980s, Bulgari guided the company through a period of significant international growth. Its jewelry was a fixture on celebrities spanning from Elizabeth Taylor to Zendaya. Tall and silver-haired, he occasionally appeared alongside the stars wearing his creations, maintaining a characteristically reserved presence.

In 2011, the family sold a controlling stake in the company to French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a deal valued at more than $5 billion, ending decades of direct family control.

Despite his association with the glamorous world of international luxury, Bulgari frequently referred to his family’s humble start. In 2019, he and his wife established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation to support young people through schooling and job training in disadvantaged neighborhoods on the outskirts of Rome.

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“Many people don’t know it,” he wrote in the foundation’s introduction, “but at the origin of my surname there is a story of migration.”

His funeral will be held Monday at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Rome.