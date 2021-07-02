Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Paris airport workers protest against pay cuts; block terminal, flights delayed
world news

Paris airport workers protest against pay cuts; block terminal, flights delayed

During the chaos, police fired pepper spray at protesters as they blocked a busy terminal at a Charles de Gaulle Airport.
AP | | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Union activists blocked the terminal’s passport control area, causing hundreds of passengers to miss their flights.

Paris airport workers protesting pay cuts on Friday blocked a busy terminal at a Charles de Gaulle Airport and skirmished with police, prompting flight delays and causing travel chaos and confusion among passengers.

Police fired pepper spray to try to disperse the protesters at the 2E terminal, primarily used for international travel. An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw passengers wiping their stinging eyes and children frightened.

Banging drums and tooting horns, a few hundred union activists blocked the terminal’s passport control area, causing hundreds of passengers to miss their flights. Riot police with helmets and shields fanned out, and passengers were re-routed to a neighboring terminal.

Unions have been negotiating with Paris airport management over pay cuts linked to the collapse in air travel amid the pandemic. Management of the Paris airport network says revenue was down 80% in 2020 and that it is trying to avoid layoffs by trimming pay instead.

Unions announced strikes and protests through Monday, just as many French families leave on summer holidays.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paris airport coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

Timelapse video shows gummy bears melting in Canadian heatwave
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP