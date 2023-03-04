Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Paris airports hit by border control IT outage

Paris airports hit by border control IT outage

world news
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 07:55 PM IST

Paris airports IT outage: Images posted on social media showed large queues of passengers waiting at Paris airport checkpoints, with some sitting on the floor.

It was not immediately clear if other airports or sectors were affected.(Twitter/ Charles de Gaulle airport)
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

A computer glitch at Paris' main Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports hobbled border controls on Saturday, causing long queues for passengers.

"A national breakdown of border police currently affects checkpoints at the departure and arrival of Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly. An extension of the waiting time is to be expected," Paris Airports tweeted.

Read here: After Lufthansa outage, websites of 3 German airports down, hacking suspected

It was not immediately clear if other airports or sectors were affected.

Images posted on social media showed large queues of passengers waiting at Paris airport checkpoints, with some sitting on the floor.

By 2:00 pm (1300 GMT), the computer system in question was working again, the interior ministry told AFP.

A woman travelling from Martinique told AFP she had spent nearly two hours in the queue at Orly where "1,500-2,000 people" were not moving at all.

"It's shameful, people are starting (to wilt), especially parents with children. No one from Paris Airports came to tell us anything," Anouk, who declined to give their surname, told AFP by telephone.

Travellers then began banging on the glass doors of the eGates, they later reported.

Border police officers then opened them and carried out passport checks manually to ease congestion.

"Everything is being done to make the situation as easy as possible for travellers. Water supplies are being put in place and officers have been deployed to answer travellers' questions," a Paris Airports spokesman told AFP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
paris france
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP