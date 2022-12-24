Video: Protests after deadly ‘racist’ shooting in Paris turn violent

Violence broke out in central Paris after Friday's deadly shooting on the city's Kurdish community. Some protesters overturned cars, setting fire, and hurling objects at police while officers responded by firing tear gas, BBC reported. This comes after three people were killed in Friday's shooting, which took place at a Kurdish cultural centre and a restaurant.

The suspect said that he was a racist who hated foreigners, AFP reported adding that the man launched his attack with a "much-used" pistol and was found with a box of at least 25 cartridges and "two or three" loaded magazines.

Following the shooting, unrest began as videos shared on social media showed people starting fires in the middle of the street and smashing car windows.

As hundreds of Kurds gathered peacefully in the Place de la République to pay tribute to the three victims of the shooting, the protest turned violent. The authorities have said that the suspect, a retired train driver, is still being questioned.

