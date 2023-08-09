Passport revoked, citizenship in question - Ex-ISIS bride Hoda Muthana's bid to return to US sparks debate

Hoda Muthana's journey from Alabama to joining the Islamic State has put her into a citizenship controversy. Her lawyer is imploring President Joe Biden to bring her back to the US, emphasizing that, "President Biden to do the right thing." However, the US government stands firm in its stance that Muthana “is not and never was a US citizen.”

Revoked passport, revoked citizenship?

After departing ISIS, Muthana has been unable to return to the United States. Her citizenship status remains at the center of this debate. The Supreme Court's recent refusal to hear her case has added a layer of complexity. The court's official communication maintains that Muthana's passport was revoked due to erroneous acquisition but did not alter her citizenship status.

Jump claims Muthana has submitted proper citizenship documents to the Department of Justice. The lawyer stated, “Citizenship status cannot be revoked or withdrawn at whim or as a punishment, and any effort to do so endangers all American citizens." However, the US State Department reiterates its position that Hoda Muthana is not a US citizen, emphasizing that it has not changed its stance. With the Supreme Court declining Muthana's case, her immediate future and that of her child, both in detention, appear uncertain.

Birthright citizenship and diplomatic ties

Born on US soil, Muthana faces a complex scenario due to her father's past as a UN diplomat from Yemen. Although born in the US, the children of diplomats do not automatically receive citizenship. Muthana's father contends that he renounced diplomatic status before her birth, entitling her to citizenship. The US government, however, disputes this claim.

The outcome of this battle not only affects Hoda Muthana but also raises broader questions about the nature of citizenship and the implications for others in similar circumstances.