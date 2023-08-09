‘People jumping into ocean to escape’, Hurricane Dora triggers wildfires, Lahaina ‘destroyed’ & Maui continues burni

Without any prior warning on effect for Hawaii, the sudden arrival of Hurricane Dora has led to wild brushfires in the Lahaina and Maui counties of the state. The category 4 hurricane with a speed of 130mph has caused the fire to spread across counties forcing people to leave their homes and jump into the ocean for safety.

It is unclear where the wildfire is headed next.

The hurricane was more than 700 miles south of Honolulu late Tuesday and was not expected to land in Hawaii. However, the winds from the hurricane caused sudden brushfires that have been spreading as the winds persist.

Counties of Lahaina and Maui have been devastated due to the fires, causing people to jump into the ocean to escape the blazing flames. The disaster has wiped out power to about 14,000 homes and businesses in Maui along with destroying Front Street, the most important business street on Maui.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning, Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said, "911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down.”“Our hospital system on Maui, they are overburdened with burn patients, people suffering from inhalation.”

Clint Hansen, from Maui Real Estate Radio took a drone footage of the catastrophic blazes. “Lahaina has been devastated,” Hansen told CNN. “People jumping in the ocean to escape the flames, being rescued by the Coast Guard. All boat owners are being asked to rescue people. Its apocalyptic.”

The video also shows burned-out cars, but there was no immediate word on injuries.

At about 10:50 p.m., the Coast Guard said it had rescued a dozen people from waters off Lahaina. “Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas,” Maui County officials said in a news release.

Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence said, “Everyone I know in Lahaina, their homes have burned down.”

The brush fire in Lahaina is one of at least seven sizable wildfires that firefighters are battling statewide amid treacherous conditions — powerful winds, low humidity and dry brush.

Fire officials warned that the erratic wind, dropping humidity, and direction and location of the fire conditions are making it difficult to predict its path and speed.

Luke, who is acting as the governor in the absence of Gov. Josh Green as he travels out, issued an emergency proclamation related to the fires on Tuesday.

“We are closely following the wildfires caused by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora.” “The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities,” she said in a statement made on the governor's official website.

