world news

Personal data of over 500 million Facebook users leaked: Report

The leak includes personal information on 533 million Facebook users, such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birth dates, bios and in some cases email addresses, the news site reported.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Shivani
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Facebook didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Saturday.(REUTERS)

The personal data of more than half a billion Facebook Inc. users were posted online for free on Saturday, Business Insider reported.

Alon Gal, chief technology officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, discovered the leaked data on Saturday, the publication said.

Business Insider verified several records by matching known Facebook users’ phone numbers with the IDs listed, and confirmed other records by testing email addresses from the data set in Facebook’s password reset feature, which can be used to partially reveal a user’s phone number.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Saturday.

