An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Andean region in central Peru on Friday, prompting panicked Lima residents to rush to the streets, even as there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in the South American country.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Peru on Friday (REUTERS/Representative Image) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 7:09 pm local time in the Andes at a depth of 108 km. Peru's Geophysical Institute said the tremor originated in the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129 kilometres.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The earthquake was felt in Lima, where residents evacuated their homes, and television footage showed lawmakers leaving Congress, according to The Associated Press. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Peru lies along the "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-kilometre (25,000-mile) arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world's earthquakes occur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peru lies along the "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-kilometre (25,000-mile) arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world's earthquakes occur. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vicente Quispe, a local council member in Junin province, told local a broadcaster that the authorities had not received reports of damage after the earthquake "So far, no damage has been reported. This is the first time an earthquake of this magnitude has been felt in this area," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The earthquake came amid a period of seismic activity in the country. The Peruvian Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported a 6.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Peru on Wednesday, November 18, followed by an aftershock measuring 4.0 magnitude.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peru is situated on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" - a tectonic belt stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin, marked by intense volcanoes and seismic activity. Seismologists say Peru experiences at least 400 earthquakes per year, although most are very weak.

In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes, health centers and schools, while in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junín region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries.

(with inputs from Reuters, AP and AFP)