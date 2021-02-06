Home / World News / Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil
This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied for full regulatory approval on Jan. 29 for the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se.

It will be made in Brazil in partnership with the federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center.

