Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid with mild symptoms

Updated on Aug 15, 2022 11:04 PM IST
According to a statement, Albert Bourla said he’s feeling well despite mild symptoms.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. (File Photo)(REUTERS)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said he tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving Paxlovid, the treatment made by his company.

Bourla said he’s feeling well although experiencing very mild symptoms, according to a statement Monday. He’s received four doses of Covid vaccine, also made by Pfizer in collaboration with BioNTech SE.

The CEO is one of many people who have contracted Covid despite receiving full vaccination and boosting. The mutating coronavirus has continually found ways to at least partially evade immunity induced by shots and previous infections, although usually causing milder cases.

Bourla said he is “isolating in place as well as following all public health precautions” and that he’s confident of a speedy recovery.

The New York-based drugmaker declined to comment beyond Bourla’s statement.

Pfizer fell 0.7% as of 10.39 am in New York.

