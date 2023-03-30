At least 31 dead after Philippine passenger ferry catches fire, rescue ops on

At least 31 people died and 230 were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, AFP reported quoting authorities. The ferry- Lady Mary Joy 3- was travelling from Zamboanga City on Mindanao Island to Jolo Island in Sulu province when the incident happened, officials said as per AFP. Philippine Passenger Ferry Fire: Philippine Coast Guard spraying water on a fire onboard the Lady Mary Joy 3 during a search and rescue operation.(AFP)

Following the fire, many passengers who were overboard jumped, disaster officer Nixon Alonzo said. Philippine Coast Guard and fishermen have been involved in the rescue operations. At least 195 passengers and 35 crew members have been rescued as coast guard were seen spraying water on the burning ferry with personnel in smaller boats.

Read more: Two US army helicopters crash in Kentucky

The death toll doubled after 18 bodies were on the charred vessel, Basilan Governor Jim Salliman told AFP. The bodies were found during a search of the ferry.

"People panicked because they were asleep when the fire happened," Commodore Rejard Marfe from the Philippine Coast Guard said as per AFP.

The captain ran the vessel aground as the fire spread "so many more could survive since it would be easier to swim to shore", he added, saying that at least three children, including a six-month-old baby, were among the dead.

There could be more people missing because the number of passengers on the vessel were more than 205, he informed.

"We're still getting the data in Coast Guard Station Zamboanga because that's where they originated in order to determine if there are still missing people," he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown while survivors were taken to Zamboanga and Basilan for treatment, officials told.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON