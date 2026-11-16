Phone calls, a million-dollar dinner, White House meetings: Timeline of how Howard Lutnick and Nvidia's Jensen Huang grew close

Frequent phone calls, a million-dollar dinner, and repeated meetings at the White House built a tight rapport between Howard Lutnick and Jensen Huang. Yet what began as a warm alliance between the US commerce secretary and the Nvidia founder has now turned into a political headache for the Trump administration.

From White House meetings to a China probe: The Lutnick-Huang connection (REUTERS)

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Following counterintelligence warnings, revelations of personal scandal, and Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO, Lutnick now appears to be fighting to save his job amid bipartisan calls for his ouster.

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The relationship began shortly after Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. Lutnick, then awaiting confirmation as US commerce secretary, called Huang and offered him direct access to the president whenever he needed it, CNN reported. Huang later recalled the conversation on Joe Rogan's podcast in December 2025. He said Lutnick had praised him and Nvidia as a "national treasure".

Deep Dive Why is Howard Lutnick under pressure over the Megaspeed investigation? Several agencies reportedly supported adding Megaspeed to the Entity List, which restricts US companies from supplying listed firms without a licence. The decision rested with Lutnick’s Commerce Department, which had investigated the company but had not listed it. How did Jensen Huang lobby the Trump administration to resume Nvidia H20 chip sales to China? Huang argued that sales would create US jobs and expand American technology’s global reach. Lutnick and White House AI adviser David Sacks backed his pitch, and the US government later agreed to allow H20 sales under export licences. What could Nvidia’s proposed US national champion designation mean for the company? The proposed programme could offer selected companies expedited export-licence approvals, government support for overseas operations and access to federal financing. Its aim is to help US technology firms compete with Chinese rivals abroad.

The US president met Huang at the White House on January 31, 2025, 11 days after taking office. Huang also met Lutnick, who was awaiting Senate confirmation at the time. Praising the Nvidia chief after their meeting, Trump said, "He’s a great gentleman, and I hadn’t met him." He added that Huang was "the biggest in the world in terms of chips".

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Lutnick helped Huang secure an invitation to a MAGA Inc. fundraising dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where tickets reportedly cost $1 million per person, as per CNN.

Huang allegedly used the dinner to lobby Trump against planned restrictions on Nvidia's H20 chip sales to China. His appeal initially worked, with the White House shelving the proposed curbs. As trade tensions with Beijing escalated, the US government told Nvidia that sales would require licences indefinitely.

July-August 2025: Huang secures approval to resume H20 sales

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Huang returned to the Oval Office in July with Lutnick and White House AI adviser David Sacks. He reportedly argued that allowing Nvidia to sell chips to China would create US jobs and strengthen American technology's global reach. In May, he had said the restrictions had cost Nvidia $15 billion in sales.

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Lutnick and Sacks backed his pitch. Sacks supported "exporting the US AI stack" -- a strategy of selling older chips abroad to keep countries reliant on American technology.

Five days after the meeting, Nvidia said the US government had agreed to allow H20 sales to China. The next day, Lutnick defended it on CNBC, saying it would make China "addicted to the American technology stack".

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Trump finalised the deal with Huang at the White House in August. Lutnick's commerce department then began issuing export licences. Trump later confirmed that Nvidia would give the US government 15% of its revenue from chip sales to China.

October 2025: Huang grows closer to Trump

In October, Trump spoke with Huang, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and other business leaders about sending federal law enforcement to San Francisco. He dropped the plan the next day, citing their discussions.

Around the same time, Nvidia donated $25 million to Trump's proposed White House ballroom project, according to a person familiar with the matter. The donation came ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Nvidia was not named on the published donor list.

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ALSO READ | Jensen Huang misled Nvidia leaders about relationship with Chinese businesswoman: Report

2024-2025: Megaspeed investigation raises concerns

As Huang grew closer to Trump, US investigators began looking into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company suspected of helping Chinese customers access restricted US chips.

The probe also focused on Alice Huang, Megaspeed's former managing director. She met Jensen Huang at an Nvidia event in California in early 2024. They were later photographed together at a trade show in Taipei.

In the summer of 2025, Singapore police questioned Alice Huang over the investigation and barred her from leaving the country.

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The FBI also raised concerns about her ties to Jensen Huang. At a briefing to lawmakers in late 2025, federal agents said they suspected the Nvidia chief was the "target of a foreign intelligence effort", as per CNN.

The US Commerce Department had investigated Megaspeed since 2024 over possible breaches of US export rules but had not added it to the Entity List, which restricts US companies from supplying listed firms without a licence.

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The delay frustrated officials at the State Department and National Security Council. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton also urged Lutnick to investigate the company. Officials from other agencies repeatedly pushed to blacklist Megaspeed but received no clear response from Lutnick's department, according to CNN.

May 2026: Trump invites Huang to China

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Huang was missing from the delegation announced on May 11 for Trump's state visit to China. The president called him the next day and reportedly invited him to join the trip. During the flight to Anchorage, Alaska, US secretary of state Marco Rubio briefed Trump on concerns about Huang and China. Huang later joined the presidential aircraft for the flight to Beijing.

On May 14, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Trump at the Great Hall of the People. Huang, Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook were the only business executives named by the White House as attending the ceremony.

Huang called the visit "one of the most important summits in human history".

ALSO READ | Howard Lutnick stalled Trump's Nvidia chip crackdown on China despite repeated orders: Report

September 2026: Lutnick calls Huang an 'American treasure'

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At a G20 session in North Carolina, Lutnick called him "an American treasure", echoing his praise during their first phone call.

Later that month, Trump called Huang while he was speaking at an AI summit in Los Angeles. Trump dismissed fears about AI taking over society as "a hoax", called data centres "the oil of the next 20, 25 years" and said opposition to AI development benefited China.

Ten days later, Huang and his wife attended a White House state dinner for Xi. They sat at the head table with Trump, Xi and their wives.

October-November 2026: Huang's resignation

In October, US officials raised concerns that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy who had developed close ties with Jensen Huang. The allegations remain under investigation.

Trump continued to defend Huang, calling him "brilliant" and saying he was "very above board", unless evidence showed otherwise.

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In November, reports emerged about Huang's extramarital relationships with two women, one of whom may have links to China. Huang accepted to cheating on his wife and resigned from Nvidia on November 12 following the revelations.

His departure intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's China dealings and put Lutnick under pressure to explain why his department had not blacklisted Megaspeed despite repeated warnings.

November 2026: Lutnick faces calls to explain his role

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said several agencies, including the Treasury and State departments, the Pentagon and the US Trade Representative, had backed adding Megaspeed to the Entity List. But the final decision rested with Lutnick's Commerce Department.

Bessent said last week, "Commerce has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes,"

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He also criticised the possible transfer of Nvidia chips to China despite Trump's instructions.

"I am frustrated when President Trump made it very clear that China should not receive any Nvidia chips above H100s," Bessent told CNBC. "And so any leakage is very frustrating because it hurts our great companies in the AI race, gives the Chinese an advantage."

Lutnick faced criticism from both parties. Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen told ABC News, "I think he should be fired."

Republican senator Thom Tillis said, "Shame on Lutnick for allowing that exposure to happen for the president. Raises a question about what other ones are out there."

At a recent White House Situation Room meeting, Bessent reportedly asked Lutnick why Megaspeed had not been blacklisted. Lutnick replied, "I don’t know. I’ll look into it," according to people familiar with the discussion, said CNN.

Some Trump advisers have reportedly discussed removing Lutnick. The White House, tough, has stood by him, saying Trump "maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position as the most transformative Commerce Secretary in modern history".