'Pill given to injured pilot': flydubai passenger makes fresh allegations against crew

New allegations have surfaced regarding an incident in which an Omani co-pilot allegedly attempted to hijack and crash a flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. A passenger onboard reportedly claimed he suspected flight attendants of assisting the attacker.

A flydubai passenger reportedly spoke about the crew's behaviour while the incident occurred. (File Photo/Reuters)

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During the alleged incident, Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while foiling the suspected plot. According to The Jerusalem Post, a passenger on the flydubai flight has alleged that a flight attendant tried to loosen the restraints of the co-pilot accused of attacking the captain, even after passengers had overpowered him. He also claimed that another attendant approached the injured captain with a pill.

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Passenger makes new allegations, says report

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday, passenger Asaf Rajuan said he suspected the attendants had assisted the Omani co-pilot.

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{{^usCountry}} In the conversation with the media outlet, the passenger reportedly spoke about the crew's behaviour while the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the conversation with the media outlet, the passenger reportedly spoke about the crew's behaviour while the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajuan said that the captain's actions had already weakened the attacker, making it easier for passengers to subdue him.

Also Read | NIA invokes Anti-hijacking Act to probe flydubai incident, stabbing of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

The passenger made his most specific accusation in an interview with N12's Ulpan Shishi, the Jerusalem Post further added.

He reportedly alleged that a flight attendant began loosening the attacker's restraints after passengers had overpowered him, prompting passengers to step in and oppose the actions.

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He further claimed that while the captain was receiving medical attention, an attendant approached him with a tablet, the report said.

According to him, passengers intervened, unable to understand the motive behind giving a pill in that condition.

His allegations remain unsubstantiated, the report noted.

When asked whether the attendants had cooperated with the alleged attacker, he said, "I have no proof." The passenger reportedly acknowledged that he had started suspecting everyone.

Also Read | flydubai passengers plan class-action suit seeking millions in damages after co-pilot attack: report

What happened on the flydubai flight?

The flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the alleged attack took place.

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During the flight, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar in an attempt to take control of the plane. Though the captain was seriously injured in the assault, he resisted the attacker and unlocked the cockpit door. This allowed crew members and passengers to rush inside and overpower the attacker.

The UAE has described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack and identified the accused co-pilot as 29-year-old Hammam al-Hammami, according to news agency PTI.

The flight made an emergency landing at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport. It was carrying 174 passengers and crew members.

(with inputs from agencies)