Plan to ‘sabotage’ Putin during his chemotherapy, claim leaked Pentagon files

There was a plan in place to ‘sabotage’ Russian President Vladimir Putin by his own people, who is allegedly undergoing chemotherapy, according to rumours that spread from recently leaked Pentagon documents. Labelled as ‘Top Secret’, the documents indicate that Russian chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov and the country's national security council secretary Nikolay Patrushev ‘devised’ a plan to ‘sabotage’ Putin while he undergoes treatment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)

According to UK-based daily The Independent, the report didn't specify the medical condition Putin has, however, there have been rumours about him having cancer. The claims made in the report were not confirmed by anyone.

The report is a part of a larger leak from last week that made headlines after it was released on social media platforms, setting Washington on edge for a possible damage in its relationships with other allied countries. The documents claimed to have details about the Ukraine-Russia conflict as well as information about other countries including South Korea and China. According to Reuters, around 100 documents are believed to have been leaked.

According to US officials, most of the materials are found to be genuine, except for a few where they believe some data was altered to inflate estimates on Ukrainian battlefield casualties and understate numbers of Russian forces.

Although unclear from where the data was leaked, the US investigating agency arrested a 21-year-old member of the country's Air National Guard.

The recent leak is considered to be the most significant security breach since the episode of revealing over 7,00,000 government documents, videos and diplomatic cables on WikiLeaks in 2010.

