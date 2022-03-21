Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, causes forest fire; casualties unknown

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people - 123 passengers and nine crew - crashed Monday in the southwestern province of Guangxi, the country's civil aviation officials said. Visuals of the crash circulated on social media showed a massive fire raging on a mountain side. There is no immediate information on casualties. Emergency and rescue teams have been scrambled and are en route, news agency Reuters reported.

Representatives for China Eastern and Boeing - the plane was a Boeing-737 - have not yet commented on the crash.

According to flight tracking service FlightRadar24, China Eastern flight MU5735 was traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou. Radar tracking showed the aircraft making a steep descent. Contact with the aircraft was lost over Wuzhou city, China's aviation regulatory body said.

""At present, it has been confirmed that this flight has crashed,"The CAAC, or Civil Aviation Administration of China, has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene," the aviation body said in a statement.

The flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11 pm (10.41 am India time), FlightRadar24 data showed. Tracking stopped at 2.22 pm (11.52 am India time).

At the time the plane was at an altitude of 3,225 feet and traveling at 376 knots per hour. It was to land in Guangzhou, on China's east coast, at 3.05 p.m. (12.35 pm India time).

The aircraft that crashed had been delivered to China Eastern from Boeing in June 2015 and had been flying for more than six years, the Associated Press reported.

The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is a popular plane for short and medium-haul flights and China Eastern operates multiple versions of the aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max, AP said.

The web site of China Eastern Airlines was later presented in black and white, which airlines do in response to a crash as a sign of respect for the assumed victims.

China Eastern Airlines website in black and white in respect for those aboard the plane that crashed Monday afternoon

China's airline industry safety record has been among the world's best over the past decade.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 people were killed after a plane carrying 96 crashed on approach to Yichun in low visibility.

In 1992, a China Southern 737-300 jet flying from Guangzhou to Guilin crashed on descent, killing all 141 people on board, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

