Plane crashes in Brazil’s Amazon region; 12 dead

AP |
Oct 30, 2023 04:49 AM IST

The plane went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Gov. Gladson Cameli.

Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil’s Amazon region. The plane went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Gov. Gladson Cameli.

Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest.

