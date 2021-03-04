Home / World News / PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report
world news

PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report

Agencies, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government.(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the parliament, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday, according to a Dawn news report.

The announcement came after former Pakistani prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday defeated ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s Hafeez Sheikh, an adviser to the prime minister, in a Senate election for the Islamabad seat. The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government. Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.

