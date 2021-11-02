Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At COP26 event, PM Modi offers 'One Sun, One grid' solution to world's fossil fuel crisis
world news

At COP26 event, PM Modi offers 'One Sun, One grid' solution to world's fossil fuel crisis

Laying out a plan through the ‘One Sun, One World and One Grid' solution, the Prime Minister said, “Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted anywhere and anytime.”
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the event in Glasgow on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 09:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said use of fossil fuels made some countries prosperous, but made the earth and environment poor. The race for fossil fuels also created geo-political tensions, the Prime Minister said at a session on ‘accelerating clean technology innovation and deployment’ as part of United Nations’ COP26 world leaders’ summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

He said solar energy was totally clean and sustainable, but it was only available during daytime and dependent on the weather. Laying out a plan through the ‘One Sun, One World and One Grid' solution, the Prime Minister said, “Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted anywhere and anytime.”

He said Indian space research agency ISRO will provide a solar calculator application to the world.



“The 'One Sun, One World and One Grid' solution will not only reduce storage needs, but also enhance viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not only reduce carbon footprints and energy cost but also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries and regions,” he further said.

“I am hopeful that a common and strong global grid can be developed through cooperation between 'One Sun, One World and One Grid' and 'Green Grid' initiatives.”



