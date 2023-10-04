Point of no return: Pope warns leaders at UN talks to slow global warming
Pope Francis warned that God’s increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a “point of no return.”
Pope Francis has released an update to his landmark 2015 encyclical on the environment in which he shamed and challenged world leaders to commit to binding targets to slow climate change before it’s too late.
He warned that God’s increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a “point of no return.”
“We are now unable to halt the enormous damage we have caused. We barely have time to prevent even more tragic damage,” Francis warned.
The document, “Praise God,” was released on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the pontiff’s nature-loving namesake, and was aimed at spurring negotiators to commit to binding climate targets at the next round of U.N. talks in Dubai.
