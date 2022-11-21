Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Poland proposes putting German missiles near border with Ukraine

Poland proposes putting German missiles near border with Ukraine

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 03:47 PM IST

Poland Strikes: Germany has offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace.

Police officers work at the site after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Poland will propose deploying additional Patriot missile launchers near its border with Ukraine, following an offer from Germany, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter on Monday.

"During today's conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be stationed at the border with Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.

Germany has offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht told a newspaper on Sunday.

Read more: No talk of new round of mobilisation of Russian soldiers, Kremlin says

The German government had already said it would offer its neighbour further help in air policing with German Eurofighters after the incident, which initially raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.

The missile that hit Poland last week, killing two people, appeared to have been fired by Ukraine's air defences rather than a Russian strike, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
poland
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP