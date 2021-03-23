Home / World News / Police officer among several dead in shooting at Colorado grocery store: Cops
Police officer among several dead in shooting at Colorado grocery store: Cops

Live-streamed video showed a white middle-aged man -- shirtless and seemingly covered in blood -- being detained by police and led away from the store.
AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt(REUTERS)

Several people including a police officer were killed Monday by a gunman at a US grocery store in the western state of Colorado, police said, without specifying the assailant's possible motive.

A suspect is injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store in Boulder, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the state capital Denver.

"We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," Yamaguchi told reporters.

When asked to offer a more specific figure, the police spokesman replied: "We are still processing the scene."

Live-streamed video showed a white middle-aged man -- shirtless and seemingly covered in blood -- being detained by police and led away from the store, but Yamaguchi did not confirm that the man was indeed the one in custody.

Eyewitnesses inside the store at the time of the shooting, which took place just before 3:00 pm (2100 GMT) said they heard multiple gunshots before fleeing through a back entrance.

Police said they arrived minutes after the 911 call and were able to enter the building "very quickly."

"At this point, the only injured party we are aware of... was the suspect. We know of no other serious injuries at this point," Yamaguchi said.

