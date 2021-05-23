Home / World News / Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey
Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

Police said it was a party with a couple hundred people. Aerial footage shows debris throughout the home's yard.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Unsplash)

State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey house party.

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was party with a couple hundred people.

Aerial footage shows debris throughout the home's yard.

John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Topics
united states new jersey
