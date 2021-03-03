Home / World News / Pope Francis appeals to Myanmar military to release political prisoners
world news

Pope Francis appeals to Myanmar military to release political prisoners

Pope Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".
Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Pope Francis also appealed to the international community "to see to it that the hopes of the people of Myanmar are not suffocated by violence".(REUTERS)

Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be "suffocated by violence" and again called for the release of political prisoners.

At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope visited Myanmar in 2017.

Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".

He also appealed to the international community "to see to it that the hopes of the people of Myanmar are not suffocated by violence".

Young people in the country, he said, deserved a future "where hate and injustice give way to encounter and reconciliation".

Francis repeated an appeal he first made last month, asking the country's military leaders to made a concrete gesture of reconciliation by releasing political prisoners.

Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi is among those detained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pope francis myanmar armed forces
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP