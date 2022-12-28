Pope Francis asks for prayers for ex pope Benedict, who he says is 'very sick'

Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, giving no details.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

