Pope Francis asks for prayers for ex pope Benedict, who he says is 'very sick'

World News

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022

Pope Francis: Pope Francis is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters

Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, giving no details.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

