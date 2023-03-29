Pope Francis in hospital for scheduled check-up, says Vatican
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
"The Holy Father has been at Gemelli (Hospital) since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checks," wrote Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in a one-sentence statement.
The Vatican said Wednesday that Pope Francis, 86, was in hospital in Rome for health checks that it said were previously scheduled.
