Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pope Francis in hospital for scheduled check-up, says Vatican

Pope Francis in hospital for scheduled check-up, says Vatican

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 29, 2023 08:20 PM IST

"The Holy Father has been at Gemelli (Hospital) since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checks," wrote Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in a one-sentence statement.

The Vatican said Wednesday that Pope Francis, 86, was in hospital in Rome for health checks that it said were previously scheduled.

Pope Francis stands during a general audience at St Peter's Square, Vatican City, March, 29. (via REUTERS)

"The Holy Father has been at Gemelli (Hospital) since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checks," wrote Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in a one-sentence statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
vatican city pope francis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP