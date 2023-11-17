Pope Francis likely to meet Palestinian delegation, Israeli hostages' relatives amid war

Pope Francis is expected to meet next week with relatives of Jewish hostages held by Hamas militants and separately with a Palestinian delegation which includes some people from Gaza, sources said on Friday.

Pope Francis (AP)

Two sources told Reuters about the planned visit with Palestinians after Reuters reported earlier on Friday about the meeting with the relatives of the hostages. Both are due to take place on Wednesday in the Vatican.

The sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss papal plans.

One source said 12 relatives of Israeli hostages would meet the pope early on Wednesday morning before his weekly general audience.

That source said they would be a mix of relatives who met with Italian leaders last month as well as others who were not among the first group.

The two sources who spoke about the meeting with the Palestinians said they did not yet know when on Wednesday it would take place. "They are still working on it," one said.

One of the sources who spoke about the Palestinian meeting said the pope wanted to hold the meetings as a "humanitarian gesture to hear the grievances on both sides".

The Vatican's number two, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said earlier on Friday the Holy See believed the release of the hostages and a ceasefire - which Israel has so far ruled out - were two "fundamental points" to resolve the crisis.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome, Parolin said the Vatican was working on a meeting between the pope and relatives of the hostages but gave no time frame.

"We are working on it and hope to realise it as soon as possible," he said. He did not mention the Palestinian meeting.

"The release of the hostages is one of the fundamental points for the solution of the current situation, taking into consideration the humanitarian aspects of those who are being held - men, women, children, newborns, pregnant women," said Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State.

About 240 hostages were taken by Hamas gunmen when they stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Francis has made numerous appeals for their release and for a ceasefire.

"The other (fundamental point) is a ceasefire, taking into consideration the humanitarian aspects that come with it - the arrival of aid, curing the injured and other aspects," Parolin said.

U.N. aid deliveries to Gaza were suspended again on Friday due to shortages of fuel and a communications shutdown, deepening the misery of thousands of hungry and homeless Palestinians as Israeli troops battled Hamas militants in the enclave.

