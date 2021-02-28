Home / World News / Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students
world news

Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students

Police on Friday in Nigeria said gunmen had abducted the students from their boarding school. Several large groups of armed men operate in the area and are known to kidnap for ransom money and the release of their jailed cohorts.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Addressing the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he was adding his voice to others including Nigeria’s bishop in condemning what he described as “the vile abduction” of the girls.(REUTERS)

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the kidnapping of 317 students from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria and prayed for the girls' quick release.

Addressing the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he was adding his voice to others including Nigeria’s bishop in condemning what he described as “the vile abduction” of the girls.

Police on Friday in Nigeria said gunmen had abducted the students from their boarding school. Several large groups of armed men operate in the area and are known to kidnap for ransom money and the release of their jailed cohorts.

“I pray for these girls, so that they may return home soon,'' the pope said. ”I am close to their families and to them,'' Francis said, asking people to join him in prayer.

A resident of the area said the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from interfering with the mass abduction.

On Saturday, authorities in Nigeria announced that nearly 40 students, teachers and relatives abducted on Feb. 17 from a school in northern Nigeria have been freed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens against Covid-19

Biden in no rush to lift Venezuela sanctions, seeks 'serious steps' by Maduro

Andrew Cuomo's scandals dim luster of man dubbed ‘America’s governor’

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pope francis vatican city nigeria
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP