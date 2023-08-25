Roller-skating influencer Beauty Couch, 22, found dead near burning car in Austell, foul play suspected

Popular Instagram roller-skating influencer Beauty Couch has reportedly died aged 22. Atlanta-area authorities suspect foul play in the young woman’s death.

Popular Instagram roller-skating influencer Beauty Couch has reportedly died aged 22 (beautykatera/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cobb County Police Department said on social media that the “Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the request of the City of Austell Police Department.”

Austell Fire was dispatched to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street on August 23, at around 12:18 pm, for a brush fire, the statement said. Authorities arrived to discover a vehicle on fire, which was extinguished shortly after. The vehicle was taken to a wrecker yard.

Beauty Couch had not been seen for a while

The statement on Facebook read, “Austell Police responded to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned the owner's daughter, Beauty Couch (22, Austell), had not been seen since the previous morning and was the one who most commonly drove the vehicle. Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111,” the statement added.

Beauty’s heartbroken mother Kimberly Couch told WSB-TV, “She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”

‘What a brilliant mind’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her final Instagram post five days ago, Beauty posted a series of bikini pictures with the caption, “He said I look good in red , might as well call me sexy redd”. Many have now commented on the photo, seeking justice for Beauty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“whoever did this to you will be punished by God. im so sorry sweet girl, im so sorry,” one Instagram user wrote. Another said, “If anyone knows what happened to her please contact the police. She was found gone and car burned. Such a beautiful soul gone too soon. I want justice for her, sad that people can hate so much!” One user said. “ngl this sincerely makes me sick af…i rly wish her close & personal friends the best fr. i admired her seriously..it’s situations like this that make u feel like death isn’t real”. “What a brilliant mind , always wanted to learn more and be the best you could! RIP to you and prayers to your family,” one user wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}