'Post for Planet': On World Post Day, a recall of history, significance

The World Post Day is celebrated every year on October 9 across the globe to create awareness on the role of the postal sector in everyday lives. The day also aims to increase awareness of the positive effects the postal sector has had on the economic and social progress across the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

October 9 is the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern. ‘World Post Day’ was declared in 1969 by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan. Since then, the day has been used in many countries to introduce or promote new postal products and services.

Also read: On Air Force Day, IAF chief announces new weapon system: All you need to know

World Post Day 2022 theme:

The theme for World Post Day 2022 is 'Post for Planet'.

The United Nations (UN) - announcing the theme for this year - in a statement said, “Although the circular economy may no longer be a new concept, it is now more clear than ever that we must align with the principles of the circular economy; we must raise awareness of the Post’s potential to tackle the climate crisis, and we must drive overall resource mobilization across sectors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Post Day celebrations:

More than 150 countries have been celebrating World Post Day in several ways. In some countries, the day is observed as a working holiday. According to the UN, in some parts, employees - engaged in the sector - are also rewarded for good service.

Also read: World Peace Day 2022: Theme, when and how is it celebrated?

On this day, several philatelic exhibitions are organised, and new stamps and date cancellation marks are issued. Other activities include the display of World Post Day posters in post offices and other public places, open days at post offices, mail centers, and postal museums, the holding of conferences, seminars, and workshops, as well as cultural, sports, and other recreational activities, the UN said. Some postal administrations also issue special souvenirs such as T-shirts and badges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2015 on this day, countries all over the world committed themselves to work together towards achieving sustainable development goals, aiming to end extreme poverty and hunger, fight inequality and injustice, and take action to reverse climate change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON