‘Power cuts in most Ukrainian regions after Russian strikes’, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country.

"As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is especially difficult in Kyiv region and the capital, Lviv region, Odessa and the region, Kherson and the region, Vinnytsia region and Transcarpathia."

"With each such missile strike, Russia is only driving itself deeper into a dead end. Their missiles are becoming less and less," he said.

Also read: Russia to ban oil exports to countries that comply with western price cap from February: Report

"Instead, the status of the largest terrorist in the world will have consequences for Russia and its citizens for a long time. And each missile only confirms that all this must end with a tribunal. This is exactly what will happen".

bur/ach/jj