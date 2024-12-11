Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Powerful blast rocks residential high-rise in southern China

Reuters |
Dec 11, 2024 04:48 PM IST

A preliminary investigation showed that a gas explosion on the 28th floor of the building caused the fire.

A powerful blast rocked a residential high-rise building in an affluent area in southern China's city of Shenzhen on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through nearby skyscrapers, state media reported.

The Shenzhen fire brigade said it had dispatched 16 fire trucks and 80 rescue personnel.(Image for representation/AP)
The Shenzhen fire brigade said it had dispatched 16 fire trucks and 80 rescue personnel.(Image for representation/AP)

The Shenzhen fire brigade said it had dispatched 16 fire trucks and 80 rescue personnel after receiving a report of the emergency at the compound.

A video posted by broadcaster Phoenix TV showed flames engulfing part of the building's exterior, with dense smoke billowing into the air.

"Suddenly, there was a loud bang, and the table shook," a 30-year-old man surnamed Zhang who worked at a nearby office building told Reuters.

According to state media The Beijing News, a preliminary investigation showed that a gas explosion on the 28th floor of the building caused the fire, while the exact cause of the explosion was still being investigated.

At least one person fell off the building after the explosion and was taken away by ambulance, the report said.

The blast occurred in a high-end condo in an area where headquarters of major companies including Tencent are located.

Further details of the situation were being verified, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On