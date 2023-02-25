Home / World News / ‘Prachanda’ ditches KP Oli for Dueba in Nepal Presidential election

‘Prachanda’ ditches KP Oli for Dueba in Nepal Presidential election

world news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 12:30 PM IST

The political merry-go-round in the Himalayan Republic of Nepal continues with Prime Minister Prachanda ditching ally KP Oli for Nepali Congress candidate for the forthcoming Presidential elections.

KP Oli has been left high and dry after ally Prachanda ditched him and supported the Nepali Congress for the Presidential election.
KP Oli has been left high and dry after ally Prachanda ditched him and supported the Nepali Congress for the Presidential election.
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi

Nepal’s eight political parties have decided to back Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel for the country's presidency scheduled for March 9. Poudel, 78, is likely to succeed incumbent Bidya Devi Bhandari as the next president. The election to the post of president is likely to change the current power equation as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has decided not to support the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) candidate for the post.

The eight political parties - Nepali Congress, CPN- Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, Rastriya Janata Party, Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, Rastriya Janamorcha, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Janamat Party - decided at a joint meeting, held at the residence of Prachanda on Friday evening, took the decision to vote for the Nepali Congress candidate for the post of president.

Meanwhile, the secretariat meeting of the CPN (UML) chaired by KP Oli has decided to field party vice chairman Subhas Nembang as its candidate for the presidential poll. The CPN (UML) will take the final decision on withdrawing support from the federal government and the ruling coalition after the election.

Till then, the CPN (UML) will continue to reach out to various political parties to seek support for its candidature.

Candidates wishing to contest the election should file their nominations on February 25 and the poll will be conducted on March 9. The meeting of the top leaders of NC, Maoist Centre, JSP and CPN (US) on Friday morning had agreed to restore the previous alliance - the alliance before that of the November 20 election.

One who gets support from the eight parties will easily get elected to the post of president as per the current strength of the parties in Parliament.

Poudel and Krishna Sitaula have publicly announced their willingness to contest the election for the post of president.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
kp oli nepal nepal government + 1 more
kp oli nepal nepal government
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out