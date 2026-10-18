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President Macron to address nation amid violent protests months ahead of French elections

The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Macron and various ministers, the Elysee said.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 17:34:21 IST
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French President Emmanuel Macron was to give a televised address at 1800 GMT on Sunday, his office said, in the wake of violent protests that rocked the country.

The French president was scheduled to leave Monday for a three-day trip to four Arab countries in the Gulf caught up in the Middle East war. (File Photo/Bloomberg)
The French president was scheduled to leave Monday for a three-day trip to four Arab countries in the Gulf caught up in the Middle East war. (File Photo/Bloomberg)

The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Macron and various ministers, the Elysee said.

Also Read | Violent protests, town hall torched, looting and 1,800 arrests: What's happening in France

Deep Dive

Why did protests break out across France?

Demonstrators protested high inflation and the rising cost of living. The nationwide marches followed weeks of student protests over issues including school conditions and teacher shortages.

When was Macron scheduled to address France about the protests?

Macron was scheduled to give a televised address at 1800 GMT on Sunday, after meeting with ministers.

What happened during the violent protests in France?

Demonstrations in several cities escalated into clashes, arson and looting, with shops and public buildings damaged. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said around 1,800 people had been arrested.
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It was to come as France counts the cost of the previous day's protests, which saw clashes, arson and widespread looting.

Ministers have blamed "ultra-left" groups for the violence, which erupted six months before the French go to the polls to elect Macron's successor.

Also Read | Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted as cost-of-living protests turn violent across France

The French president was scheduled to leave Monday for a three-day trip to four Arab countries in the Gulf caught up in the Middle East war.

Also Read | Trump mocks protests as violence, clashes hit French cities: ‘France seems to be good for revolutions’

Those cost-of-living concerns sparked Saturday's nationwide demonstrations in France, which degenerated into violence. They followed four weeks of high school student protests that at times also turned violent.

 
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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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