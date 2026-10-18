Violent protests, town hall torched, looting and 1,800 arrests: What's happening in France

Violent protests broke out across France, resulting in hundreds of arrests, looting, and destruction in several cities during demonstrations reportedly called against high inflation and the cost of living. French gendarmes patrol by the broken frontage windows of a shop a day after riot and looting following a nationwide protest against the "high cost of living", in Lyon, France. (AFP) France on Sunday woke up to devastated streets after clashes between police and protesters amid marches against rising costs of living, news agency AFP reported. This unrest followed weeks of student protests over several alleged issues, including school conditions and teacher shortages.

Deep Dive Why were people protesting in France, and what role did the Yellow Vest movement play? Which French cities and businesses were hit by looting and damage? How many people were arrested in France’s protests, and how many joined the demonstrations?

Also Read | Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted as cost-of-living protests turn violent across France What is happening in France? Saturday's demonstrations in France were reportedly called by the Yellow Vest movement to protest high inflation and the rising cost of living. "We're sick of slaving away for poverty wages while our rents keep going up," teacher Regine Monfroid told AFP. But there were other issues as well. The unrest and major damage: Paris and other cities, including Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Nice, and Marseille, had many shops attacked. The city of Limoges lost its 19th-century town hall to a fire; the local prefect, Maurice Barate, told LCI television that "a wild horde" had set it, the report added. In Paris, tourists were seen on Saturday running with suitcases along streets filled with tear gas and demonstrators, it said.

This photograph shows a fire burning in the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during the protest in Limoges, central France, on October 17, 2026. (AFP)

1,800 arrested in France: According to France's interior minister Laurent Nunez, 1,800 individuals were arrested. Around "1,800 people have been arrested and now investigations are under way to identify the perpetrators of these acts so they can be brought to justice", Nunez said in an X post on Sunday. The violence took place amid nationwide cost-of-living protests that the interior ministry said were attended by 5,50,000 people. Meanwhile, the CGT union said the turnout was 8,00,000, as reported by AFP.

A police officer walks past a vandalised car a day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations in Paris on October 18, 2026. (Reuters)

Around 1,500 shops and retailers damaged in protests: Nearly 1,500 shops and retailers were damaged in French protests on the weekend, AFP reported, citing the head of a group representing the sector.

A shopkeeper clears up in front of her damaged shop in Paris on October 18, 2026, a day after nationwide protests against the "high cost of living". (AFP)