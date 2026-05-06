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President Trump congratulates PM Modi on ‘historic, decisive’ election win

Trump’s comments also come after a lengthy phone call between the two leaders last month, focused on the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz

Updated on: May 06, 2026 07:47 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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US President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi after the BJP’s decisive election victory in the Bengal state elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, in this file image dated Feb. 14, 2025. (PTI)

“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader. The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai.

US presidents have traditionally extended their congratulations to Indian leaders after general election victories, not state election results.

In 2024, then-US President Joe Biden congratulated PM Modi after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for a third term. Biden also congratulated Droupadi Murmu after she took office as India’s President in 2022.

Trump’s comments also come after a lengthy phone call between the two leaders last month, focused on the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions eased in September after Trump called Modi to congratulate him on his 75th birthday. The two leaders held a series of phone calls through the rest of 2025, as trade delegations from both countries met to seal a trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington.

A deal was eventually agreed in February and a steady flow of high-level visitors, including Indian Air Force chief AP Singh, Army chief Upendra Dwivedi, US Space Force Commander Stephen Whiting. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also visited India in March while Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in India at the end of May.

 
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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