Prince Harry aspired for a normal life before marrying Meghan Markle - Interview

Prince Harry had aspirations of a normal life long before marrying Meghan Markle, according to a revealing interview from 2017. In the interview with Newsweek, Harry expressed his desire for an ordinary existence away from the royal family. He admitted, "I wanted out" and yearned for freedom from the constraints of royalty. However, his loyalty to Queen Elizabeth II prevented him from leaving the monarchy. Prince Harry's 2017 interview reveals his longing for a normal life outside the royal family. He expressed a desire to leave but remained loyal to Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)

Harry's candid remarks shed light on the rest of the royal family as well. He claimed that nobody in line to inherit the crown actually wants the responsibility. While he didn't mention specific names, Prince Charles and Prince William were next in line at the time of the interview.

Before his proposal to Meghan, Harry had made it clear that he was resolute in leading a life of relative normalcy, desiring the same for his future offspring. He stated, "We don't want to be just a bunch of celebrities, but instead use our role for good."

In 2020, Harry and Meghan made the controversial decision to step back from their royal duties, citing media scrutiny and the constraints of their positions. They relocated to California, seeking a fresh start. Harry emphasized the need for a revamp within the royal family, acknowledging that it must change after Queen Elizabeth's reign.

Following their departure, Harry and Meghan relinquished their His/Her Royal Highness titles but retained their positions as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They currently reside in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who were granted titles by King Charles upon his ascension to the throne in 2022.

The interview from 2017 offers a glimpse into Harry's long-standing desire for a normal life and sheds light on his perspectives on the monarchy. It provides a backdrop to their eventual decision to step away from royal duties and pursue their own path, focused on making a positive impact on the world.