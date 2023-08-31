Important to 'make your family proud', Prince Harry says despite royal feud

Prince Harry said that it is very important to make your family "incredibly proud" in his newly-released documentary series, Heart of Invictus. The Duke of Sussex, estranged from his own family, referenced just how important family is as the video called some of the Invictus Games competitors. Prince Harry stepped down from his royal role in 2020 and he currently lives in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry Heart of Invictus: Britain's Prince Harry reacts after the game in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore.(AP)

In the third episode, Prince Harry speaks virtually to some of the competitors, giving them some advice for the competitions ahead.

Prince Harry said: "So when you are out there, kicking ass, trying to win a medal, or just having fun, and making your family incredibly proud. When you feel that feeling in your throat, and you feel like you might want to cry, then just f*****g cry."

Offering them some encouragement ahead of the Games, Prince Harry said, "Listen, thank you for putting so much into this. You did it every day wearing [a] uniform, and for one reason or another, that uniform had to be hung up."

The Heart of Invictus documentary follows some of the competitors for the Invictus Games as they prepared for last year's event. The Games took place in The Hague last April. Prince Harry made a physical appearance throughout the Games that he founded in 2014.

He had earlier said that he was influenced by his own background in the military having served in the armed forces for 10 years to start the Games. This year's Games will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany between September 9 and 16. Prince Harry will be flying out to Germany for the start date and stay there for the entirety of the time. Meghan Markle will be joining her husband on September 11.

