Are Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family? Expert says…

Published on Nov 14, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: “They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way,” a royal expert said.

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.(Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have criticised the royal family many times after the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. A royal expert expressed his shock over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to 'trash the royal family even after getting what they wanted.'

Royal commentator Russell Myers claimed, "They wanted to leave the Royal Family. They’ve earned a huge amount of money, I mean hundreds of millions of dollars in the process and yet they have just been trashing the royal family."

“They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way,” the expert added.

“One would’ve thought that they would’ve just disappeared into the Californian sunset, been happy to make a bit of money and just forge their own life – but no,” Russell Myers went on saying.

On Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, the royal expert said, "Is it sort of score-settling, is it a purposeful act that he just wants to get back at his family? I suppose we’ll just have to see. The world will be watching, that’s for sure."

The expert also alleged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being paid to say damaging things about the royal family.

Earlier a report said that Meghan Markle has controlling Prince Harry owing to which he fears that she would leave him if he does not do what she wants. Closer UK alleged that Prince Harry is trying to be careful not to make any mistake that would upset Meghan Markle because he cannot bear the thought of her leaving him.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
