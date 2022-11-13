Should Harry-Meghan Markle lose titles if memoir attacks royals? Britons say…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should lose their royal title if the former's memoir attacks the royal family, a poll conducted by Express UK asked. Majority of Britons believed that the couple should lose their titles as 59 percent said the couple should no longer be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The poll of 1,625 British adults carried out from November 9-10, some 25 percent said no and 15 percent said that they did not know. The polling data showed all age groups were largely united on the issue, Express UK reported.

Some 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds said the Sussexes should lose their titles if Prince Harry's memoir hits out at the royals, compared to 57 percent of over-64s.

Spare- Prince Harry's memoir whose title references the phrase "the heir and the spare" is set to be released globally on January 10. Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan Markle have been living in the US after quitting royal duties as the royal family is said to be bracing itself for fresh revelations in the Duke's memoir which comes just months into King Charles's reign.

“For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the publisher of the memoir said.

Royal commentator Angela Levin believes it very unlikely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ever return to the royal fold.

