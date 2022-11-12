Home / World News / Man who threw eggs at King Charles, Camilla gets this ‘strange’ punishment

Man who threw eggs at King Charles, Camilla gets this ‘strange’ punishment

Published on Nov 12, 2022 03:52 PM IST

King Charles: Before throwing the eggs, the 23-year-old was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was restrained.

King Charles III: Britain King Charles III is seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The man who threw eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla has been given a strange punishment. Patrick Thelwell who threw eggs at the monarch said that he was protesting against borders and suffering. The man was arrested after the incident during the monarch's visit to York. Before throwing the eggs, the 23-year-old was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was restrained.

The man, who is a University of York student, has been banned from having eggs as a punishment. Commenting on the news of ban, royal commentator Omid Scobie said, "That will teach him.'

Following the attack, King Charles continued to shake hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor only pausing briefly to look at the cracked shells on the ground.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Mirror that he believes King Charles III said "it's fine, let's carry on" following the incident. Jeremy Freeman said that just after the eggs were thrown, King Charles III continued to shake hands with a lady in a red hat, nonchalantly telling her "pleased to meet you".

A few seconds later, King Charles was seen turning to a protection officer and asking, "Everything alright?"

Jeremy Freeman believes that the officer told King Charles III: "He's been taken care of."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
