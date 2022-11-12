Harry was 'very good' at persuading Queen Elizabeth to go with his 'schemes'…

Prince Harry was very close to late monarch Queen Elizabeth II so much so that she had a soft spot for him despite the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepping away from royal duties. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield described Prince Harry as the “grandchild who always had a knack for jumping the line to see the Queen”.

“He had the ability to get in to see his grandmother — because he is part of the family. During Megxit, the officials were very keen to stop him from convincing the Queen to change her mind on certain aspects of their [Harry and Meghan Markle] withdrawal," the royal commentator said.

“He was very good at getting the Queen to agree to some of his schemes. And good for him, it’s great that he could do that," the commentator added.

Prince Harry's highly-anticipated new memoir will also reportedly acknowledge the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, reports revealed. The tell-all book, titled Spare, was largely written before the Queen's death but its publication was delayed.

Prince Harry has also been reportedly reaching out to Prince William's Kate Middleton for help to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals. Kate Middleton is the only royal Prince Harry talks with since tensions between him and the royal family have deteriorated ahead of his memoir release in January next year, the report suggested.

