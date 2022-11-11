King Charles was unaware of Meghan Markle's race when they first met and…

When King Charles first met his daughter-in-law Prince Harry's then-future wife Meghan Markle, he was unaware that she was biracial, a book claimed.

Read more: This was Camilla’s 8-word reply when Diana confronted her over Charles affair

Meghan Markle's initial encounter with the royal family has been described in author Christopher Andersen's book “The King: The Life of Charles III” in which the author said that in 2016, following Prince Harry's vacation to Botswana, Charles and Camilla were first introduced to Meghan Markle. It was then reported that, Charles was reminded of Pippa Middleton when he saw Meghan Markle.

Read more: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle fight continues as Princess of Wales decides to…

"At the time, Prince Charles had no idea that Harry's new girlfriend was biracial. Not that it would have mattered at all, of course," King Charles allegedly said to a friend then.

“But no, I didn't realize that until later,” he had said according to Christopher Andersen. The author also claimed that King Charles III thought that Meghan Markle was "absolutely delightful" and "completely charming."

Read more: This is how King Charles responded when eggs were thrown at him by a man

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alleged that the Duchess of Sussex faced racism within the royal family.

"For her part, the Queen, who experienced countless up-close-and-personal encounters with people of all races, ethnicities, and religions during her record-breaking reign, appeared utterly devoid of prejudice," the author said.

Read more: Did Prince Harry try to stop Netflix's ‘The Crown’? What royal biographer said

"Not once had she ever been heard to make a racially insensitive comment. The same could not be said for Charles, although his gaffes were rare - like the time he told a writer of Guyanese descent that she didn't 'look like' she was born in the British city of Manchester, presumably because she was black and wore dreadlocks," the author further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON