Is Meghan Markle planning to join politics in US? What report said

world news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 02:44 PM IST

Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle has previously campaigned for issues such as paid parental leave.

Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle maybe planning to enter US politics, a report said adding that as poll results indicate she is a top choice for Democrats, Express UK reported. The Duchess of Sussex has previously campaigned for issues such as paid parental leave, the outlet reported, quoting a commentator as saying that Meghan Markle may have "exposed" her "political allies", ruining her chances of entering politics.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, discussing the possibility of Meghan Markle to enter politics said that she doesn't believe the Duchess would get very far after finding herself being "rejected" by large parts of the US as Express UK reported that Washington-based Democracy Institute found 64 percent of respondents felt the Democrat party should opt for a female candidate at the next presidential election in two years.

Meghan Markle came first in the list of potential runners, with 27 percent in the poll of 1,500 likely Democrat voters, the outlet reported but the commentator said, "Meghan has done an incredible job alienating a large portion of the country by exposing her political allies.

“The United States is toxic when it comes to politics and communication. Few are invested in the monarchy and all were eager to envelop the Sussexes with open arms. However, the second Meghan started appearing on panels with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris, she found herself rejected by half of the country,” Kinsey Schofield told Express UK.

"PR wise", appearing with key political figures was a "huge fail" for the Duchess of Sussex, the commentator said.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and have been living in the United States.

“Meghan never misses an opportunity to use someone with a bigger platform to elevate her own,” the commentator said.

sussex meghan markle meghan markle royal family

